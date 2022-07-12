In Kyiv, a former MP was detained for extorting $10,000 for influencing judges

Law enforcement officers detained a former MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the 3rd convocation (1998-2002) in Kyiv for demanding a $10,000 bribe for influencing judges.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the former MP demanded money from the representative of the enterprise for a promise to influence the adoption of a positive decision in a civil case by the judges of one of the district courts of Kyiv and the appellate instance. The suspect was detained while receiving part of the bribe (UAH 92,500).

The prosecutorʼs office does not name the detainee. According to "Babel" sources, this is Artur Bilous.

Currently, the issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion is being resolved.