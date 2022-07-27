Russian losses have already exceeded 40 000 dead soldiers

Russia has already lost 40 070 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine — +200 in the last day. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of the morning of July 27.
Russia also lost:
- 1 738 tanks (1 over the past day);
- 3 971 armored combat vehicles (12);
- 883 artillery systems (3);
- 258 rocket launcher systems (no changes);
- 117 air defense means;
- 222 aircraft;
- 190 helicopters (1);
- 726 drones (4),
- 174 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 2 847 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (12);
- 75 units of special equipment.
The Russians suffered the greatest losses of the past day in the Kryvyi Rih area.