Russian losses have already exceeded 40 000 dead soldiers

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Russia has already lost 40 070 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine — +200 in the last day. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of the morning of July 27.

Russia also lost:

  • 1 738 tanks (1 over the past day);
  • 3 971 armored combat vehicles (12);
  • 883 artillery systems (3);
  • 258 rocket launcher systems (no changes);
  • 117 air defense means;
  • 222 aircraft;
  • 190 helicopters (1);
  • 726 drones (4),
  • 174 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 847 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (12);
  • 75 units of special equipment.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses of the past day in the Kryvyi Rih area.