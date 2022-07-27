Russian losses have already exceeded 40 000 dead soldiers

Russia has already lost 40 070 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine — +200 in the last day. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of the morning of July 27.

Russia also lost:

1 738 tanks (1 over the past day);

3 971 armored combat vehicles (12);

883 artillery systems (3);

258 rocket launcher systems (no changes);

117 air defense means;

222 aircraft;

190 helicopters (1);

726 drones (4),

174 cruise missiles;

15 warships/boats;

2 847 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (12);

75 units of special equipment.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses of the past day in the Kryvyi Rih area.