The leadership of the Conservative Party of Great Britain supports Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a candidate for the position of Secretary General of NATO.

This is reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph.

For example, the British MP, Richard Drax, a senior Conservative member of the Select Committee on Defence, said he would support the Prime Minister in this role if he wanted it.

David Jones, the former Brexit secretary, added: “Boris has effectively led the Westʼs response to Putin. It was Boris who went to Sweden and Finland and called on the leaders of both countries to apply for NATO membership, which they did, of course."

A candidate from Britain has long been considered for the role because of US distrust of any European Union figure taking on the role. Britain is also trusted by the Baltic states, and Johnson himself has won international recognition for helping to build an international coalition against Putin.