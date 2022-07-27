Iran will repair Russian planes and supply components

Iran and Russia signed an agreement under which the Iranian side will repair Russian planes and supply components for them.

This was reported by the Mehr agency with reference to the Civil Aviation Authority of Iran.

The agreement was signed during the visit of the Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia. It probably happened on July 19, when Putin visited Tehran to meet with President Ibrahim Raisi, the countryʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

The agreement concerns civil aviation. Through it, Russia gets access to repair and maintenance services, technical support and necessary parts for repairing aircraft. Also, the agreement allows the airlines of the two countries to carry out cargo flights without limiting the throughput within the limits of the above-mentioned agreement.

In addition, the parties agreed to increase the number of flights between the countries to 35 per week.