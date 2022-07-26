The situation at the front on July 26 on Babelʼs maps: the occupiers do not manage to advance to Siversk and Bakhmut, but they occupied the Vuglehirsk TPP

Russian troops are continuing their attempts to advance on Donbas in the direction of Siversk and Bakhmut cities. They have minor successes during the week, in particular, they were able to seize the Vuglehirsk TPP. At the same time, in all other directions, the occupiers do not resort to assaults, and in Kherson oblast they have defend their positions.

See the situation at the front on Babelʼs maps.

Kharkiv oblast

the Russians continue to shell the populated areas of the region along the entire contact line, including Kharkiv;

to the north of Kharkiv, the occupiers are holding positions to prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from advancing to the state border. They again tried to advance near Kozacha Lopan, but to no avail;

Over the past week, the occupiers have been active near Balakliia. They tried to advance in the direction of Husarivka, but the Ukrainian military destroyed the advanced units of the Russians;

the Russian army also tried to conduct reconnaissance near Chepil — the group was also discovered and eliminated.

Donbas

the so-called operational pause continues in Donbas, in a week the Russians have advanced several kilometers in some places;

all attempts to break through the line Krasnopillya — Dolyna — Bogorodychne failed again;

the Russians are trying to advance towards Serebryanka and Verkhnkomʼyanske, as well as from Spirne. All these attempts are suppressed by the Armed Forces;

the occupiers have some success near Bakhmut. They were able to capture part of Berestove and reached the outskirts of Pokrovsk;

also the Russians, most likely, took control of the village of Vershyna and Vuglehirsk TPP. Part of Novoluhanske is also occupied;

near Ugledar, most likely, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted some tactical counterattacks, and now the occupiers are trying to regain what they lost. In particular, the General Staff reported on the failed attempts of the Russians to advance on Blagodatne near Volnovakha. The Russians are also trying to regain control of Pavlivka, which is south of Vugledar, but also unsuccessfully.

South

in the south of Ukraine, the situation has not changed during the week, artillery duels continue here without advances from either side.

Kherson oblast