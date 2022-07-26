Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians struck Pokrovsk and Novoluhansk from aviation

The General Staff of Ukraine published the evening summary as of July 26.

On the Siversk direction, Russia shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Znob-Novgorodske, Khrinivka, Senkivka, and a number of other settlements.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russia shelled the districts of Nortsivka, Dolyna, Hrushuvakha, Krasnopillya, Mazanivka and other villages with artillery and tanks. The occupiers also tried to advance near Bogorodychne, but were unsuccessful and retreated.

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the occupiers' attempt to improve the tactical position in the Ivano-Daryivka area and forced the enemy to flee.

Attempts by the Russians to storm the districts of Berestove, Soledar and Semyhirya were repulsed by the Ukrainian military. Fighting with an assault group continues in the Pokrovsk area.

Near Malynivka, the Russians struck from aviation and stormed in the areas of the villages of Pavlivka and Blagodatne, but were repulsed and retreated.

In the South Buh direction, the main efforts of the Russian Federation continue to focus on holding the occupied positions, conducting aerial reconnaissance with drones and shelling along the contact line.

Also, the General Staff of Ukraine reported that Russia has a systemic problem with personnel replenishment and is trying to recruit mercenaries in the countries of Central Asia, as well as from among representatives of remote regions and prisoners.