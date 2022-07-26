The Russians are shelling Soledar in Donetsk oblast. Artemsil and the private sector came under fire

On July 25, the Russian occupiers fired at the "Artemsil" enterprise in Soledar, and already this morning they opened fire on the private sector of the city.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In a few hours, the rescuers managed to extinguish the fire at the enterprise, but in the morning the Russians continued shelling the private sector.

"Literally half an hour after our firefighters extinguished the fires that arose after the shelling, new artillery attacks began, as a result of which another house caught fire," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.