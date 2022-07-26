Ukraine turned to the American government for a gas lend-lease

The Ukrainian government appealed to the government of the United States of America with a request to provide gas lend-lease — for a stable passage of the heating season.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on July 26.

"Preparations for the most difficult winter in our history continue, and in this preparation we are looking for all possible tools to be ready for any scenarios," Shmyhal noted.

On July 25, the European Investment Bank agreed to allocate €1.6 billion to Ukraine, one billion of which will be allocated right now. These funds will be used to prepare for the heating season, restore damaged electricity, water and heat supply facilities and other residential and communal infrastructure.