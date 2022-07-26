The Ministry of Culture showed a unified visual symbol for the Statehood Day of Ukraine

The Ukrainian communications agency provid and the Ministry of Culture have prepared the concept of a unified visual symbol of the Statehood Day of Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Culture.

At the heart of the concept is the idea of affirming the connection of Ukrainians living now with many generations of ancestors. Anyone can use this visual identity for free, no additional approvals and permissions are required.

You can get visual materials for the Statehood Day here.