Ukrainians will have a new day off: the Rada passed a law that defines July 28 as a holiday — the Statehood Day of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law establishing July 28 as a holiday — the Statehood Day of Ukraine. This was announced by the MP from the parliamentary faction "Holos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The law provides for an amendment to Art. 73 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, supplementing it with a new paragraph on the establishment of July 28, the Day of Ukrainian statehood as a holiday. Therefore, the Day of Ukrainian Statehood will be a holiday.

257 MPs voted for the corresponding document № 5864.

According to the explanatory note, the adoption of the bill will help establish the continuity of more than a thousand years of Ukrainian statehood, as evidenced by the first mention of the founding of Kyiv, historical events related to the activities of the outstanding statesman Prince Volodymyr of Kyiv, who, by adopting Christianity in 988, testified to the European civilizational choice of Kievan Rus (Kievan Rusʼ state), its successors were, in particular, the Galicia-Volyn principality, the Lithuanian-Rus state, the Ukrainian Cossack state (Hetmanate), the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic, the Western Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic, the Ukrainian state, Carpathian Ukraine and modern Ukraine.

The draft law on the recognition of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood as a day off was introduced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He signed a decree on the establishment of this holiday on August 24, 2021, during the celebrations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraineʼs independence.

The document enters into force on the day following its publication.