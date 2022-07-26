Polish diplomats will not take part in meetings where there will be representatives of Russia and Belarus

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paweł Jabłoński, reported that Polish diplomats will not participate in meetings attended by representatives of Russia or Belarus.

This is reported by Wprost.pl.

"Russia should be extremely isolated from all international forums and formats in which it can speak. We made a decision that at any events that take place in Poland and are organized by any institutions, if representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus, which is an ally of Russia, are present, our representatives will not appear," Jabłoński explained.