The EU has extended sanctions against Russia for six months yet

The European Union has extended economic sanctions due to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine for another six months.

This is stated on the EU website.

On July 26, the Council of the European Union decided to extend restrictive measures against certain sectors of the Russian economy until January 31, 2023.

“These sanctions, first introduced in 2014 in response to Russiaʼs destabilizing actions in Ukraine, have been significantly expanded since February 2022 due to Russiaʼs unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine. They currently consist of a wide range of sectoral measures, including restrictions on finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods," the European Union website stated.