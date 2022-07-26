Three children were injured in the explosion of a Russian drone in Volyn oblast

Three children were injured as a result of a drone explosion over the Volyn oblast on July 25.

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OGP) writes about it.

"On July 25, as a result of the explosion of a Russian drone in the village of A 16-year-old boy and 8- and 16-year-old girls were injured in Dubove, Kovel district, Volyn oblast," the OGP reported.

They added that more than 1 048 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of July 26, the official number of dead children is 358. The number of injured has increased to more than 690.