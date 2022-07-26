The morning briefing of the General Staff: the Russians went on an assault in the area of the “Svyati Hory” National Park, but were repulsed

The General Staff of Ukraine published a summary of the situation at the front as of the morning of July 26:
- Belarusian troops conducted reconnaissance with drones in the direction of the cities of Lutsk and Kovel.
- In the Slobozhansk direction, the Russians are trying to hold their positions.
- In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position and create conditions for an attack on the cities of Siversk and Soledar. Enemy units are restocking ammunition and fuel.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian offensive in the areas of Spirny and the "Svyati Hory" National Park.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the assault in the areas of the Berestov and Semihirya points ended with losses and a retreat for the Russians.
- Two Kalibr cruise missile carriers are located in the waters of the Black Sea.