Without warning, Russia increased the pressure on the gas pipeline on the border with Ukraine. This can lead to “extraordinary situations”

"Gazprom" without warning increased the pressure on the main gas pipeline "Urengoi — Pomari — Uzhhorod"; in the section of the state border of Ukraine and Russia. The operator of Ukrainian gas transport systems announced this on the evening of July 25.

Thus, untimely submission of information about switching and changing modes can lead to "extraordinary situations" on the main gas pipeline. For example, in 2009, an accident occurred on the gas pipeline of Turkmenistan under similar circumstances of non-agreed actions.

"Such non-agreed actions of Gazprom cause concern. The operator of the GTS of Ukraine insists that the Russian gas transportation system operator must provide information about the reasons for such behavior within the framework of the standards of agreements between operators. Untimely notification of the Operator carries potential risks for the full-time work of the Ukrainian GTS," emphasized Serhii Makohon, CEO of the Ukrainian operator.