The USA handed Ukraine almost 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine

The United States of America handed over almost 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine.

This was reported on Twitter of the State Department.

"We are proud to support the people of Ukraine in their fight against COVID-19," the message reads.

On July 20, Ukraine allowed the administration of the second booster dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease to all people over the age of 60, as well as people aged 18-59 with diseases that increase the risk of a severe course of COVID-19.