Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the GUR, also headed the intelligence committee under Zelenskyi

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, appointed the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, as the head of the presidential intelligence committee.

Zelensky announced this in a video message on July 25.

This committee is an auxiliary body under the President of Ukraine. Its main tasks are the preparation of proposals for the management, coordination and control of the activities of the intelligence agencies of Ukraine. In this position, Budanov replaced Ruslan Demchenko, who was dismissed on July 25.

Zelenskyi also announced that he appointed Hryhoriy Halahan, the former head of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as the first deputy head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU.

Instead of Galagan, the SSO was headed by combat general Viktor Khorenko.