Ukraine and Guatemala signed a visa-free agreement

Ukraine agreed on a visa-free regime with Guatemala.

This was reported by the Presidentʼs Office.

The agreement was signed during the visit of the President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei to Ukraine. According to Zelenskyi, Ukraine and Guatemala started a trade and economic dialogue to implement projects without intermediaries. Giammatteiʼs visit was the first visit of a Latin American head of state to Ukraine in 12 years.