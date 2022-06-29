Ukraine and Indonesia have introduced a visa-free regime

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Indonesia Joko Vidodo have agreed to launch a visa-free regime between the two countries.
This was reported in the Presidentʼs Office.
"Itʼs good news. This is important for our peoples from all points of view — for the economy, social development, education, human relations, s aid Volodymyr Zelensky.
Joko Vidodo, in turn, reminded that Ukraine and Indonesia have had diplomatic relations for 30 years, and assured of further commitment and readiness to continue them.
- Indonesian President Joko Vidodo arrived in Ukraine on June 29 and visited the Russian-destroyed city of Irpin.