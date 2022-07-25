Reinforced concrete stops will be built in Kharkiv to protect against Russian shelling

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that within 2-3 weeks, protective structures will be installed at public transport stops in the city.

He said this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

According to him, reinforced concrete structures will be placed next to the bus stops, where it will be possible to hide and wait out the air raid. In his Telegram, the mayor showed how it would look.

"There are such shelters in Israel, for example. And they show themselves to be effective in terms of protection against projectiles and flying fragments," Ihor Terekhov said.

The city authorities of Kharkiv have already identified 25 places where secured stops will appear first — on the busiest routes of trolleybuses, buses and trams.