The Minister of Defense of Ukraine: the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 50 Russian military warehouses with HIMARS missiles

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots with the help of HIMARS missile systems provided by the United States.

He reported this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"Which, accordingly, cuts off their [Russian] logistics chains and deprives them of their ability to conduct active combat operations by ʼpouringʼ a large number of shells at our Armed Forces," Reznikov explained.

According to him, international partners have seen that the Armed Forces of Ukraine work professionally with HIMARS — they choose targets very clearly and hit them effectively.

"Accordingly, the level of trust is increasing, and on the basis of this level of trust, we will continue to receive assistance," the Minister of Defense noted.

He added that in the new military aid package signed by the US president, Ukraine will receive 4 more HIMARS, as well as special anti-radar missiles, which the Ukrainian army did not have before.

"This will allow us to effectively destroy the radar system, "blind the enemy", which will allow us to gain an advantage for a counteroffensive," emphasized Reznikov.