Meta launches a training support center for Ukrainian business

Meta Corporation (Facebook, Instagram), with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, is launching a specialized educational support center for Ukrainian businesses that stopped working or suffered losses due to the war.
This is reported by the Ministry of Digital.
Meta launches an aid program to restore the countryʼs economy. This center will offer Ukrainian businessmen online training, as well as tools and resources for managing a wartime business.
The program includes a variety of free educational resources for entrepreneurs, over 20 Blueprint courses, and access to the Meta Boost learning platform to help develop business ownership skills, as well as online meetings for entrepreneurs.
Financial support from Meta in the amount of $1.5 million is planned in the future, so that Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises can conduct advertising campaigns on the corporationʼs platforms. The Ministry of Statistics promises to make the terms public later.
