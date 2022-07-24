Poland plans to create the strongest NATO ground forces in Europe

Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said that his country intends to create the strongest land forces among European NATO countries.

He said this in an interview with the Sieci weekly.

"The Polish army must be so numerous and so strong that its very existence scares away the aggressor. Kremlin potentates do not attack the strong — they attack when they see weakness. Both from the point of view of artillery and from the point of view of armored forces, there will not be a stronger country in Europe in the end. We will have the strongest ground forces among the European NATO countries," Blaszczak said.

According to him, already this year, Poland will receive the first Patriot anti-aircraft guns, which it ordered in 2018.

"There will also be a battery identical to the British Sky Saber short-range system [British anti-aircraft missile system] . We also have our portable Perun anti-aircraft missile systems, which have proven themselves in Ukraine," he added.