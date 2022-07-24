The Telegraph: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning a “farewell” visit to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning a visit to Ukraine before he leaves office on September 6.

The Telegraph writes about this with reference to sources.

Johnson plans to come to Ukraine for the third time and meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. For Johnson, this will be a kind of farewell visit.

He really feels the burden of responsibility for the fact that he supported [Zelensky] the most. He canʼt just walk away without making sure the world has his back. He hopes to see him again before he leaves office, said one of Johnsonʼs associates.