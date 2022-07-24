The Russians destroyed two more schools and a kindergarten in Donetsk oblast

On the morning of July 24, the Russian occupiers destroyed two more schools in Donetsk oblast — in Kostyantynivka and Bakhmut. In addition, in Novodmytrivka, a kindergarten was damaged by enemy fire.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Around 5 a.m., a Russian rocket hit the outskirts of the Kurakhove community, destroying a private house.

The shelling of Siversk, Maryinka and Krasnohorivka does not stop — private houses and commercial facilities are damaged.

So far, no information has been received about the victims.