News

During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 280 invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. For 151 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 39,520 people killed, as well as:

  • tanks — 1,722 (+14);
  • armored combat vehicles — 3,942 (+13);
  • artillery systems — 869 (+5);
  • MLRS — 255 (+2);
  • air defense means — 113;
  • aircraft – 221;
  • helicopters — 188;
  • operational-tactical level drones — 714;
  • cruise missiles — 170 (+3);
  • ships/boats — 15;
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 2,823 (+3);
  • special equipment — 73 (+1).

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.