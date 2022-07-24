During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 280 invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. For 151 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 39,520 people killed, as well as:
- tanks — 1,722 (+14);
- armored combat vehicles — 3,942 (+13);
- artillery systems — 869 (+5);
- MLRS — 255 (+2);
- air defense means — 113;
- aircraft – 221;
- helicopters — 188;
- operational-tactical level drones — 714;
- cruise missiles — 170 (+3);
- ships/boats — 15;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks — 2,823 (+3);
- special equipment — 73 (+1).
Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.