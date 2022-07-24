Ukrainian fighters liquidated a detachment of the Sakhalin riot police near Lysychansk

The armed forces of Ukraine near Lysychansk liquidated a detachment of the Sakhalin riot police of the Russian occupiers. The Russians did not count at least 12 of their security forces.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk region, Serhii Haidai.

Also, according to him, the military barracks in Kadiivka were destroyed. The number of liquidated occupiers is currently being counted.

"The defense forces of Ukraine are inflicting losses on the enemy in all directions where active hostilities are taking place. And Western artillery helps to keep the Russians in the rear under tension," Haidai wrote.