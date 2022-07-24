In the south, the Armed Forces destroyed more than 50 invaders, three tanks and three “Grad”

Over the course of a day, on July 23, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south carried out six strikes on the concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers. The fighters also managed to destroy the stronghold and eliminate 54 Russians.

This was reported by the operational command "South".

According to their data, there are no signs of the formation of strike groups in this direction.

More than 50 occupiers, supported by two T-62 tanks and one BTR-82A, launched an offensive in Kherson oblast in the direction of the settlements of Sukhy Stavok, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of the villages of Bruskinske and Biloghirka. However, the attempt was unsuccessful, the invaders suffered losses and withdrew.

In general, during July 23, the occupiers lost:

three T-62 tanks;

three rocket salvo fire systems "Grad";

gun "Msta-B";

armored and automotive equipment;

ammunition warehouse and ammunition supply point in the Kherson region.

Meanwhile, in the Black Sea, a group of Russian ships is maneuvering near Cape Tarkhankut (Crimea) in the direction of Anapa (Russia). Two missile carriers are ready to launch strikes with 16 Kalibr missiles. One large amphibious ship is waiting nearby.