The UN has received more than 150 appeals regarding cases of sexual violence in Ukraine during the war

Since February 24, the United Nations has received more than 150 complaints about cases of sexual violence committed by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, and this is only the "tip of the iceberg."

This was stated by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflicts, Pramila Patten, in a video address to the participants of the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, reports Ukrinform.

"Since February 24, the UN has received more than 150 allegations of sexual violence committed against women, children and men. This rape at gunpoint in the presence of family members is the result of the attack on Ukraine by Russian troops," Patten said, adding that this is only the "tip of the iceberg."