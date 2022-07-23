The Prime Minister of Hungary called EU sanctions against Russia ineffective. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that "sanctions against Russia are not working", and therefore a new strategy is needed, which should focus on peace negotiations.

"The Westʼs strategy is like a car with flat tires on all four wheels. Sanctions did not shake Moscow. Europe is in trouble — economically and politically, four governments have become victims: British, Bulgarian, Italian and Estonian. People will face a sharp increase in prices. And the majority of the world did not demonstratively support us either — China, India, Brazil, South Africa, the Arab world, Africa — all are on the sidelines of this conflict. They are busy with their own affairs," said Orban.

He added that the West needs a new strategy in Ukraine, the goal of which is to conclude peace.

"A new strategy is needed that focuses on peace talks and making a good peace offer... instead of winning the war," Orbán said.

Reaction of Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Oleh Nikolenko noted that two days before this statement, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary came to Moscow, where he asked to increase the volume of Russian gas supplies.

"Sanctions did not shake Russia — a classic example of Russian propaganda. Sanctions are effective, they significantly reduced the ability of the Russian military machine to wage war against Ukraine. Providing weapons to Ukraine saves the lives of Ukrainians. If sanctions and weapons were ineffective, the Kremlin would not have used crazy resources to discredit them, would not have tried to stop them," Nikolenko stressed.

According to him, it is important to call a spade a spade: Europe is in an economic crisis not because of sanctions, but because of Russiaʼs hybrid war.

"The Russian Federation strikes Ukraine with cruise missiles, and Europe with sky-high gas prices. These are all elements of a single Russian plan aimed at undermining peace and well-being in European countries," the spokesman added. He emphasized that there will be no peace in Hungary and Europe in general without peace in Ukraine.