The Russian army has already lost almost 39,500 soldiers and more than 1,700 tanks in the war in Ukraine

The Russian army has already lost 39,240 soldiers in the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also destroyed more than 1,700 Russian tanks.
This is stated in an update of the General Staff.
The total losses of the Russians are as follows:
- 39,240 people were liquidated (+240 over the past day);
- 1,708 tanks (+4);
- 3,929 armored combat vehicles (+9);
- 864 artillery systems (+1);
- 253 RSZV (+2);
- 113 air defense systems;
- 221 aircraft;
- 188 helicopters;
- 714 UAVs of operational-tactical level (+1);
- 167 cruise missiles;
- 15 ships/boats;
- 2,820 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+17);
- 72 units of special equipment.