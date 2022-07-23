Morning summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine again repelled an attempt by the Russians to attack the Vuhlehirsk TPP

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the summary as of the morning of July 23. The Ukrainian military repelled the attempts of the Russians to attack in all directions.

This is reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversk directions.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russians are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the UAF from advancing towards the state border.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, but fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

Also, there were no active actions by the enemy in the Slovyansk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed the assaults in the direction of Verkhnokamyanske and Siversk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired from artillery and aircraft. The enemy again tried to advance in the direction of Pokrovsky and the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP, but again suffered losses and retreated.

In the Avdiyivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling of the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was recorded.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to defend, trying to hold back the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.