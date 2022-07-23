The occupiers reported the blocking of Google, YouTube and Viber in the occupied part of Kherson oblast

The Russian occupational administration reported the blocking of Google, YouTube and Viber in the captured territories of Kherson oblast.

Collaborator Kirill Stremousov, who was appointed by the Russians as head of the temporary pro-Russian administration, told propagandists from RIA Novosti about this.

He explained the blocking of services by "the use of these social networks as elements of information terrorism by the Ukrainian authorities and their American curators". According to him, the search engine and services were blocked at his request.