”To survive the offensive of the Armed Forces.” Residents of Kherson oblast were again urged to leave the region or prepare shelters

The Kherson Oblast Council once again called on the residents of the occupied region to leave as soon as possible, because the offensive of the armed forces is being prepared. If this is not possible, people need to prepare a shelter.

Yuriy Sobolevskyi, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Oblast Council, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"I know that it is very difficult and not everyone has the opportunity, but it must be done. Those who cannot do this must prepare for the fact that shelter will be needed again, it is necessary to prepare a supply of water, and a certain supply of food in order to survive the onslaught of our troops. We understand that our guys will work as accurately as possible, surgically, to save every life, but war is war," he emphasized.

According to Sobolevskyi, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been making more and more progress in this direction recently.