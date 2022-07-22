The first NATO exercises since the beginning of the Russian invasion started in the Black Sea

International exercises "Breeze 22" started in the Bulgarian port of Burgas. Usually they are called Sea Breeze and take place in Ukraine, but because of the war this is not possible yet.

This is reported by the Bulgarian publication news.bg.

This year, 24 combat and auxiliary ships and boats, 5 aircraft, 4 helicopters, and 1,390 sailors from 11 countries are participating in the exercises.

These are military personnel from Bulgaria, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania, the USA, Türkiye, and France.

These are the first Sea Breeze maneuvers since 2007 in which Ukraine cannot participate, as well as the first large-scale exercises of the NATO Navy in the Black Sea after February 24, 2022.

The beginning of these exercises coincided with the signing of an agreement in Istanbul on the free export of grain from Ukraine by sea.