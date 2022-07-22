”Ukrzaliznytsia” received 44 more defibrillators, they will be installed at the stations

"Ukrzaliznytsia" received 44 more defibrillators, which will be installed at railway stations.
Defibrillators will appear at the stations: Tarasa Shevchenka, the cities of Kropyvnytskyi, Cherkasy, Oleksandria, Znamyanka, Lviv, Ternopil, Truskavets, Morshyn, Drohobych, Rivne, Kovel, Lutsk, Zdolbuniv, Shepetivka, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chop, Chernivtsi, Mukachevo, Poltava-Pivdenna, Poltava-Kyivska, Myrhorod, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih — Holovny, Kharkiv-Pasazhrskyi, Kyiv-Prymisky, Darnytsia, Korosten, Zhytomyr, Grebinka, Chernihiv, Sumy, Konotop, Vinnytsia, Kozyatyn, Fastiv, Bila Tserkva, Zhmerinka, Khmelnytskyi, Berdychiv, Kamianets-Podilskyi, Vapnyarka, Pokrovsk.
Representatives of the Red Cross of Ukraine plan to conduct training on first aid and defibrillator assistance with station employees.
Currently, defibrillators have already been installed at railway stations in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv, Uzhgorod, Dnipro, and Kyiv.
- On March 22, 2021, an employee of the Kyiv metro saved the life of a 56-year-old man thanks to a defibrillator. The incident happened at the Palats Sportu metro station. After resuscitation, the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and he survived. Then the volunteers noted that this was the first life saved thanks to the defibrillator in the subway.