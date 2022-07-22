”Ukrzaliznytsia” received 44 more defibrillators, they will be installed at the stations

Defibrillators will appear at the stations: Tarasa Shevchenka, the cities of Kropyvnytskyi, Cherkasy, Oleksandria, Znamyanka, Lviv, Ternopil, Truskavets, Morshyn, Drohobych, Rivne, Kovel, Lutsk, Zdolbuniv, Shepetivka, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chop, Chernivtsi, Mukachevo, Poltava-Pivdenna, Poltava-Kyivska, Myrhorod, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih — Holovny, Kharkiv-Pasazhrskyi, Kyiv-Prymisky, Darnytsia, Korosten, Zhytomyr, Grebinka, Chernihiv, Sumy, Konotop, Vinnytsia, Kozyatyn, Fastiv, Bila Tserkva, Zhmerinka, Khmelnytskyi, Berdychiv, Kamianets-Podilskyi, Vapnyarka, Pokrovsk.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" received 44 more defibrillators, which will be installed at railway stations.

Representatives of the Red Cross of Ukraine plan to conduct training on first aid and defibrillator assistance with station employees.

Currently, defibrillators have already been installed at railway stations in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv, Uzhgorod, Dnipro, and Kyiv.