Ukrainian TikTok was removed from the region shared with Russia and transferred to the European one.
Oleksandr Bornyakov, deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, told about this on Channel 24.
He explained that due to the commonality of the region, a lot of Ukrainian content was banned or blocked. Authors of pro-Ukrainian content suffered from this.
Bornyakov stated that taking into account Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, many companies are withdrawing Ukraine from the "region" of the Russian Federation.
- In March 2022, TikTok suspended operations in Russia due to the law on "fakes".
- In June, TikTok announced in its report about the removal of 41,000 videos that were related to the war against Ukraine. 87% of them violated the rules of the social network regarding disinformation.