Ukrainian TikTok was removed from the region shared with Russia and transferred to the European one.

Oleksandr Bornyakov, deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, told about this on Channel 24.

He explained that due to the commonality of the region, a lot of Ukrainian content was banned or blocked. Authors of pro-Ukrainian content suffered from this.

Bornyakov stated that taking into account Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, many companies are withdrawing Ukraine from the "region" of the Russian Federation.