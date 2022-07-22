Evening meeting of the General Staff: Russia continues to shell Kharkiv Oblast, tries to advance in the direction of Pokrovske by assault

The General Staff of Ukraine published a summary as of the evening of July 22.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, Russia shelled the districts of Kamianska Sloboda and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv oblast and Volfyny in Sumy oblast with barrel artillery.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army brought in barrel and rocket artillery for shelling in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Prudyanka, Zolochiv, Dementiivka, Udy, Ivanivka, Stary Saltiv, Borshcheva, Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Kutuzivka, Chuhuiv, Petrivka, Ruska Lozova, Slatine, Cherkasky Tyshki, Bazaliivka, Duvanka, Mospanove, Lebyazhe, Peremoha, and Rtyshchevka. Airstrikes were recorded near Verkhniy Saltiv.
- In the Slovyansk direction, Russia shelled the areas of 18 settlements: in particular, Dolyna, Dibrovne, Bohorodychne, and Nortsivka.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers used barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Donetske, Starodubivka, Zakitne, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Kramatorsk, Zvanivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Spirne settlements (there was also an airstrike here).
- All attempts by the Russians to advance in the direction of Verkhnokamyanske and Ivano-Daryivka were nullified by the Ukrainian military — the occupiers withdrew.
- In the direction of Bakhmut, there was shelling from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, New York, and others. There were airstrikes near Berestove, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske and Vesela Dolyna.
- The Russians tried to advance in the direction of Pokrovske by assault but were unsuccessful and retreated. There was another unsuccessful attempt to capture the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP.
- The situation in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions did not undergo significant changes, but Russia struck with aircraft near Kamianske and Chervone.
- The Ukrainian military repulsed the assault in the direction of the villages of Vesele and Vodyane and drove the Russians back to their previously occupied positions.
- In the South Buh direction, the Russian army struck with aircraft near Potemkine and tried to advance in the directions of Andriivka and Bilohorivka — but was repulsed and retreated
- In the waters of the Black Sea, Russia keeps two carriers of high-precision weapons ready with a total salvo of up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.