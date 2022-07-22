The Ukrainian military hit the positions of the Russian invaders near the Zaporizhzhia NPP with kamikaze drones

Ukrainian military kamikaze drones worked on the positions of the Russian occupiers near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. On July 22, Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed this information and published a video.

Kamikaze drones hit the tent city and the equipment of the Russian army, in particular, they hit cars with anti-aircraft guns and BM-21 "Grad". According to the available data, as a result of the attack, three Russians were killed, and another 12 were injured. The tent city was destroyed by a fire, which the occupiers could not put out for a long time.

It is not known exactly when this happened, but on July 20, the occupation authorities of the city of Energodar, Zaporizhzhia oblast, announced an "attack" on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with kamikaze drones.