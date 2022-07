The occupation authorities of the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia oblast announced an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with kamikaze drones.

The occupiers claim that the attack was carried out by three or four Ukrainian drones. According to them, 11 employees were injured, four of them are in serious condition. The reactor units are not damaged.

Energoatom, the legitimate city authorities and the Ukrainian military have not yet commented on these allegations.