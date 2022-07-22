Israeli aviation destroyed an Iranian company for the assembly of drones near Damascus.

On the morning of July 22, the Syrian mass media reported on a missile strike from the Golan Heights, which was carried out by Israeli aircraft in the area of the Al-Maza military airport near Damascus.

According to the monitoring group The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the strike killed three Syrian soldiers, three foreigners and two representatives of the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The SOHR also named the list of targets that the IDF attacked: the Syrian Air Force intelligence offices, the office of a high-ranking official in the Al-Maza district, a checkpoint near the military airport, a road near Al-Maza and an Iranian weapons warehouse where Iranian drones were assembled (the warehouse was completely destroyed).

The Syrian opposition publication Orient News separately reported the destruction of a drone factory and the gathering of Iranian fighters near it. Sources of the publication say at least 10 dead militants.

The IDF does not officially comment on this information.

At the same time, some Ukrainian mass media are already writing that the Shahid-191 and Shahid-129 drones, which were probably requested by Russia for the war in Ukraine, were being assembled at the destroyed warehouse. SOHR and the Syrian media did not mention it at all. The Jerusalem Post writes that the drones in the warehouse were most likely destined for Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq.