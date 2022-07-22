Finnish customs sold seized bitcoins worth €46.5 million. Part of these funds will be transferred to Ukraine

Customs of Finland sold confiscated virtual currency — 1 889.1 bitcoins worth €46.5 million. Part of this money will be transferred to Ukraine.

This is reported by Yle.

These bitcoins were confiscated because they were involved in the sale of drugs and doping. Finnish customs still have about 90 bitcoins and other confiscated virtual currencies.

In April, the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat wrote that one of the deputies of the Finnish parliament proposed to transfer to Ukraine a part of the funds obtained from the sale of confiscated bitcoins. This issue was considered by the government — the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Then the Minister of Finance of Finland, Annika Saarikko, confirmed that the funds will be allocated, and called this decision "fair and good".

"The government will donate tens of millions of euros to help Ukraine thanks to the proceeds from the sale of confiscated bitcoins. A historic joint decision of the Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs," the minister wrote on Twitter.