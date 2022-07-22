Morning briefing of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the assaults in the South and East. Russians are advancing in the direction of the Vuhleghirsk TPP

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning summary of the situation at the front as of the morning of July 22.
- In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the deadlines for checking the combat readiness of the Belarusian army have been extended until July 31 of this year.
- In the Siversk direction, the enemy is shelling Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure in the districts of Kamianska Sloboda and Mykolaivka of Chernihiv oblast, as well as Volfyny and Pavlivka of Sumy oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians shelled Mospanov, Ruski Tyshki, Dementiivka, Zolochiv, Stara Hnylitsa, Ridne, Rtyshchivka, Pushkarne, Velika Babka, Petrivka, Slatine and Lebyazhe with artillery.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the Russian occupiers fired artillery near Dibrovny, Chepil, Adamivka, Karnaukhivka, Mykilsky, Kurulka, Khreshtysh and Mazanivka.
- In the Donetsk direction, the Russian army is concentrating its efforts on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut areas. Russian troops are systematically shelling Ukrainian positions along the contact line, trying to replenish ammunition and fuel stocks.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, Russia shelled Donetsk, Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyansky, Spirn and Ivano-Daryivka districts with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Russian troops are storming in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanka — Verkhnyokamyansk, fighting continues.
- In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers fired at Ukrainian troops in the districts of Berestovo, Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovsky, Kodem, Veselaya Dolyna, New York, Yakovlivka, Vasyukivka, Klishchiivka and Vuhleghirsk TPP. The Russians struck from aviation near Streapivka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault of the Russians in the directions Dolomytne — Novoluhanske and Streapivka — Soledar. Russian troops retreated with losses. The Russian army continues to storm in the direction of the Vuhleghirsk TPP and near Pokrovsky, the fighting continues.
- On the Avdiivka, Novopavlovka and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russia fired artillery at Pisky, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechistivka, Zaliznychne, Pavlivka, Vremivka, Novoandriivka, Shevchenko, Ternuvate, Volodymyrivka, Novoyakovlivka, Mali Shcherbaki, Kamiansk and Poltavka. They were struck from aircraft near Prechistivka.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy is defending the previously occupied positions and has introduced reserve units. The Russians shelled Ivanovka, Tokarevo, Trudolyubivka, Partizanske, Kobzartsi, Posad-Pokrovske, Andriivka, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske, Olenivka, Shevchenko, Prybuzke, Lymany, Kiselyivka, Novomykolaivka, Velike Artakove, Mykolaiv and Tetyanivka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled all attempts of enemy assaults in the direction of Mala Semeydynukha — Andriivka and Davydiv Brid — Biloghirka. The occupiers left.
- Three Kalibr cruise missile carriers are located outside the bases.