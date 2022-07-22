OC “South”: the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two Russian ammunition depots in the Skadovsk and Beryslav districts of the Kherson oblast

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 5 strongholds and 2 warehouses with ammunition of the Russians, as well as hit a concentration of occupiers in the Kherson oblast, during the day, in the south.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

Last day, Ukrainian pilots made 8 strikes on Russian positions and supplies. Bombers and attack aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made 5 strikes, and helicopter pairs — 3.

Over the past 24 hours, the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed more than 230 firing missions.

The final losses of the Russians are still being investigated, but it is currently known that on July 21 in the south of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 35 occupiers, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S", 2 unmanned scouts, 3 units of armored vehicles and 8 units of automotive equipment.