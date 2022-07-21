The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the command post and 6 more of their warehouses with ammunition in the Kherson oblast

The armed forces of Ukraine in the south destroyed the command and command-observation posts of the Russians and 6 more of their warehouses with ammunition in the Kherson, Beryslav and Kakhovsky districts.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

It was also noted there that the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched 10 airstrikes against the enemy: 3 from helicopters, another 7 from bombers and attack aircraft.

These strikes hit Russian strongholds 3 times, three more times the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit accumulations of occupiers and Russian equipment in the Kherson oblast, and twice they hit ammunition depots in the Mykolaiv oblast and Kherson oblast.

The missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reduced the enemy army by 111 Russians. The occupiers also lost a Msta-B howitzer, 2 Nona-S self-propelled artillery and mortar installations, an Eleron-type unmanned aerial vehicle and 13 units of armored and other automotive equipment.