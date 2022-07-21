Elon Muskʼs Tesla sold 75% of its bitcoins, making $963 million

Elon Muskʼs company Tesla sold 75% of its bitcoins, adding $963 million in cash to its balance sheet.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to the companyʼs report for the second quarter of 2022.

In February 2021, Tesla invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. Elon Musk did not appreciate it, but at the end of March he announced the sale of Tesla cars for bitcoins, raising the cryptocurrency rate. In May, Musk announced that Tesla would stop accepting bitcoins due to the fact that the methods of obtaining this cryptocurrency are not environmentally friendly. On June 13, 2021, Musk announced that Tesla will resume selling cars for bitcoins when the cryptocurrency becomes 50% environmentally friendly.