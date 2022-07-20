”There was no surprise.” Peopleʼs Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko commented on the dismissal from the position of the head of the Transcarpathian branch “Servants of the People”

Peopleʼs deputy of the "Servant of the People" faction, Mykola Tyshchenko, called the unexpected decision of the party to dismiss him from the position of the head of the Zakarpattia Oblast Organization of the SN and denied his involvement in scandals and quarrels.

Mykola Tyshchenko expressed his position on Facebook on July 20.

"The decision to remove me from the Zakarpattia branch of the party was not unexpected for me. [...] I will continue to closely follow the processes in the region and will not let the local "princesses" and collaborators raise their heads. No matter how happy they were there the second day. What really surprised me in yesterdayʼs statement was the party leadershipʼs stance on "dubious PR actions, scandals and quarrels." In 3 years, I have never been the initiator of public quarrels. Although not. Was About a year ago, I almost hit the spade of a Kyva collaborator. And I will shoot if he catches my eye. This is the only scandalous action initiated by me. In other moments, I always stick to team play. As for the other accusations, during three years none of them found their confirmation beyond the headline of the "on-demand" news," Tyschenko wrote.

Regarding his successor in this position, Viktor Mykyta, Tyshchenko noted that he actively helped solve the issue of humanitarian cargo from the first days of the war.

Also, the peopleʼs deputy asks "not to invent nonsense about some deep-seated conflicts in the party."