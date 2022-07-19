Peopleʼs Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko is no longer the head of the Transcarpathian “Servant of the People”. His powers have been prematurely terminated

The Servant of the People party reported that the mandate of Peopleʼs Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko as head of the Transcarpathian Oblast Organization of the party was prematurely terminated due to "scandals, PR actions, and quarrels."

The relevant order was signed by the head of the party, Olena Shulyak, in agreement with the leader of the "Servants of the People" faction, David Arakhamia. The leader of the party appointed Viktor Mykyta as the acting head of the oblast organization. Until October 19, he is authorized to represent the interests of the Transcarpathian oblast organization of the party.

"Today, in the conditions of a full-scale war with Russia, the party should be associated with the daily painstaking work of helping the front and strengthening the rear, which is carried out by thousands of members of our political team, and not with public scandals, dubious PR actions, and quarrels," Shulyak said.