About 30% of Kharkiv oblast is occupied by Russians. The head of the oblast military administration told about the situation there

About 30% of the territory of Kharkiv oblast is under Russian occupation.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration, stated this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

He also said that in occupied Vovchansk, the Russians set up a concentration camp at one of the industrial enterprises. Locals who do not want to cooperate with the occupation regime are tortured there.

And the mayor of Kupyansk, who had cooperated with the Russians since the beginning of the occupation, was arrested by the occupiers themselves.

"This shows that they are simply being used and written off." This awaits all collaborators and traitors throughout the territory," Syniehubov said.

According to him, the occupiers divided the occupied city of Balakliya into three conditional sectors and prohibited movement between them.

"The discontent of the local population is growing, the conditions offered by the occupiers are intolerable. People are waiting for liberation, they are waiting for the Armed Forces to return to the control of Ukraine," said the head of Kharkiv oblast military administration.

He added that on July 18, it was possible to evacuate about a thousand people from the occupied territory of Kharkiv oblast, including about 300 children.

"This is rather an exception than a rule, because the enemy officially does not allow evacuation in any of the directions. The past experiences we had when the enemy allegedly agreed to the evacuation and at the first Russian checkpoint the evacuation convoys were either arrested, taken prisoner, or shot... That is why we are doing this thanks to volunteer organizations and thanks to the efforts of local self-government bodies," Syniehubov said.