Evening briefing of the General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault in four directions, fighting continues in the Berestove region and on the approaches to the Vehlehirsk TPP

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of 18:00 on July 20. The situation at the front is as follows:

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Sivershchyna directions, Russian troops shelled Mykolaivka, Volfyny, Pavlivka, and Ulanovo regions of Sumy oblast with barrel and rocket artillery.

Russian troops shelled Mykolaivka, Volfyny, Pavlivka, and Ulanovo regions of Sumy oblast with barrel and rocket artillery. In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians fired near Staryi Saltov, Petrivka, Rusky Tyshki, Pechenihy, Tsirkuny, Pytomnyk, Dementiyvka, and Korobochkine. Russian troops struck from the air near Mospanove and Rtyshchyvka and unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of the village of Pytomnyk.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy shelled Dolyna, Bohorodychne, Kostyantynivka, Husarivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, and Pokrovske from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the assault in the Bohorodychne district.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian army shelled Kramatorsk, Serebryanka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka from artillery. The occupiers launched missile and air strikes near Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. The Armed Forces repulsed the assault in the Hryhorivka and Spirne areas, the Russians retreated with losses.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Russian troops are trying to capture Bakhmut and the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP. The occupiers shelled Berestove, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Kodem, Mayorsk, New York and other settlements. Gatil from aviation along Pokrovsky. The Russians are advancing in the Berestovo area and on the approaches to the Vuhlehirsk TPP, and hostilities are ongoing.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is shelling the civil and military infrastructure of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novoukrayinka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Zaliznychne, Kamianske. The Russians attacked viaducts near Avdiivka, Kamianske and Novoandriyivka. The occupiers of the Russian Federation failed the reconnaissance by fighting in the area of Novoselyvka Druha and retreated with losses. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the withdrawal of units of the Russian army, which were advancing in the direction of Mykilske and Novomykhailivka.

In the South Buh region, the Russian military is trying to prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine from advancing deep into the territory temporarily occupied by the Russians. The occupiers are conducting intensive reconnaissance with drones and systematically shelling Osokorivka, Olhyne, Ivanivka, Velike Artakove, Lozove, Shyroke, Kvitneve, Lyubomirivka, Bereznehuvate, Kotlyareve, Stepova Dolyna, Nova Zorya, Luparevo. Near Murakhivka and Novogrigorivka, the Russian army launched missile and air strikes.